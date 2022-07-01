Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $245.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.35. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.