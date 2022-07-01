Graypoint LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.