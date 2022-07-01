Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.19 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

