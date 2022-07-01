Graypoint LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $214,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.38.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $454.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

