Graypoint LLC Has $380,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

ISRG stock opened at $200.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

