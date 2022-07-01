Graypoint LLC Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 275,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 29,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 55,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

