Graypoint LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE LMT opened at $429.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

