Graypoint LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

