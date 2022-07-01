Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE CW opened at $132.06 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

