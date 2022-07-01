Graypoint LLC Purchases 1,606 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,209,000 after acquiring an additional 321,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $146.09 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.69 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average is $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

