Graypoint LLC Purchases 3,499 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 83,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,338,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

