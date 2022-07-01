Graypoint LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,737,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22,098.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,851 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,498,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

AXTA opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

