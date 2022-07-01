Graypoint LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,382,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 46,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $138.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

