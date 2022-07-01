Graypoint LLC Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

