Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.71.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

