Graypoint LLC Sells 180 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of DD stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

