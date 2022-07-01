Graypoint LLC Sells 7,285 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

ITOT opened at $83.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.