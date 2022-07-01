Graypoint LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $117.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $138.02. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $116.19 and a 1-year high of $154.87.

