Graypoint LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $139,544,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

