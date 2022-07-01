Graypoint LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,879 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

BATS VFMO opened at $106.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.29.

