G&S Capital LLC Sells 189 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

