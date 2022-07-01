Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $151.34 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 5.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $151,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3,584.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

