HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $914,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.64. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

