Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 38,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

