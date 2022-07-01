Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

