Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $148.62 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

