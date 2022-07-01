Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases Shares of 93 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,653 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,486. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,576.27.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.