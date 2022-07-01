Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

