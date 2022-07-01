Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.