Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,242 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.