IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,238 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,228 shares of company stock worth $9,624,096. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.58.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

