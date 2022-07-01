IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

