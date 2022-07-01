IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,880 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $132,403,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

