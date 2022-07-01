IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 40,070 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.75% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

TWM stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

