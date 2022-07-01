IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 7,214 Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 1.17% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,938,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 963,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 175,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIXM stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

