IMC Chicago LLC Buys 5,105 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 733.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 51,689 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

