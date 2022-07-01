IMC Chicago LLC Buys Shares of 21,590 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 56,243 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

