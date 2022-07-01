IMC Chicago LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 2.11% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PUI opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

