IMC Chicago LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,741,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,081,000 after purchasing an additional 209,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 894,961.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7,602.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 288,743 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 81,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,151,000.

XRT opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

