IMC Chicago LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.92% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA SPUU opened at $71.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85.

