IMC Chicago LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $155.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.