IMC Chicago LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period.

FXY opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $86.52.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

