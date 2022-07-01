IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in ProShares Short Euro (NYSEARCA:EUFX)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Euro (NYSEARCA:EUFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 28.29% of ProShares Short Euro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUFX opened at $48.54 on Friday. ProShares Short Euro has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

