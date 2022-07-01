IMC Chicago LLC Sells 1,032,603 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032,603 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBF. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

TBF opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

