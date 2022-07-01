IMC Chicago LLC Sells 8,732 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYF. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of RYF opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

