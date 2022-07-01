IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.13% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

NUGT stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87.

