IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.57. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $115.93 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.