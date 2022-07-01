Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $18.92 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

