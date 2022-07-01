Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,981,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXC opened at $75.97 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

