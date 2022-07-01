iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Trimmed by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 8.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,084,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $111.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

